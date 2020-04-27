“WATCH: Megan Young joins Miss World winners in tribute to COVID-19 frontliners”

Megan Young on Friday, April 24, joined her fellow Miss World titleholders in paying tribute to workers all over the world who are on the frontlines of the battle against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Megan Young on Friday, April 24, joined her fellow Miss World titleholders in paying tribute to workers all over the world who are on the frontlines of the battle against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

From the safety of their homes, winners of Miss World from 2011 to 2019 shot a video to show their gratitude to health workers and other frontliners who, despite the threat of the highly contagious disease, continue to work in order to keep the public safe.

In the video, Megan, with beauty queens Ivian Sarcos, Mireia Lalaguna, Stephanie Del Valle, Manushi Chhillar, Vanessa Ponce, and Toni-Ann Singh, are seen holding up signs that formed the words, “Ciao! Hola! Hello. We all got together to thank our frontliners during this pandemic from all the corners of the world for them, for you, for us. Stay safe. Stay home. Love, Miss World,” while the Miss World theme “Light the Passion, Share the Dream” plays in the background.

“One WORLD. Let us celebrate the powers of our HEROES who rise with STRENGTH & PRIDE. Salamat po sa ating mga frontliners,” said Megan in her caption.

Megan, 30, made history in 2013 as the first-ever Filipina to win Miss World.

Since the declaration of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, Megan has been actively lending aid to COVID-19 frontliners in the Philippines, including providing free meals and creating D.I.Y. face shields with her husband, actor Mikael Daez.

As of Sunday, April 26, over 2.8 million people around the world have been infected with COVID-19, which has also killed over 203,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.