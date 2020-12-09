“WATCH: Melai Cantiveros, Jason Francisco renew wedding vows”

Melai Cantiveros and Jason Fransico renew their wedding vows to mark their seventh anniversary as a married couple.

The two tied the knot for a second time in the December 9 episode of the morning talk show Magandang Buhay.

The ceremony was officiated by Fr. Rogie Castellano—the same priest who officiated their wedding seven years ago—and “attended” by their daughters Mela and Stela, as well as Melai’s mom Virgie, via Zoom.

As part of her wedding vow to Jason, Melai told her husband: “Papang, always remember that I’m always here for you. Si Lord ang center sa buhay natin, and [I] promise you to cross the ocean for you, and be your hero and your strength. Anything you need. Lahat nalagpasan natin, and madami pa tayong malalampasan. Basta’t kapit lang tayo kay God, at walang sukuan. Oh ‘di ba? Now look at you, look at me. How you like that?

“Papang, always kong ipagdarasal na for you and me, we will not kill this love. And pananatilihin kong maging sweet sa ‘yo, like an ice cream chillin’ chillin’. So Papang for me, you are always shining through the city with a little funk and soul, and you will always be the one to light me up like a dynamite. I love you. Papang, I love you so much,” she added.

For his part, Jason told Melai: “Simplehan ko na lang. Ayaw kong mangako, kasi ang mahirap mangako ‘di ba? Dahil karamihan ng nanangako, eh napapako. So iisipin ko na lang parati, eh, tayo na lang tao sa mundo. Para iisipin ko, hindi na tayo magkakahiwalay. Laging nasa isip ko kasi parati mga parents mo, kasi siyempre sinabi ko nga na kung sasaktan kita, eh ‘di parang sinasaktan ko na rin ‘yung mga magulang mo. ‘Yun lang at sana madagdagan na ang ating mga chikitings. Tsaka ‘yun, siyempre, alam mo naman. Mahal na mahal naman talaga kita ‘di ba? I love you and I love your parents and our babies. And soon, our more babies.”

Melai and Jason tied the knot at the Holy Cross Parish in General Santos City on December 9, 2013.