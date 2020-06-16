Watch Metallica’s Epic 2013 Melbourne Soundwave Festival Headline Set In Full

Back in 2013, Metallica headlined Soundwave Festival across Australia as part of a lineup that also included Linkin Park, blink-182 (sans Travis Barker), Slayer and A Perfect Circle, to name but a few.

Now, as part of the band’s ongoing Metallica Mondays series – which sees the metal legends sharing concert footage from their archives – they’ve released a full concert video of their headline set at the Melbourne leg of the festival at Flemington Racecourse back on Friday, 1st March 2013.

The two-hour set is fairly wide-ranging, including favourites like ‘Master of Puppets’, ‘One’, ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’, ‘Nothing Else Matters’, ‘Enter Sandman’ and ‘Seek & Destroy’. It also includes the last live performance of ‘My Friend of Misery’ thus far – the band are yet to reprise the Black Album cut since.

It’s the 13th instalment of Metallica’s series, which began back in March as lockdown measures starting coming into place to curb the spread of coronavirus. Past concert footage has seen the band perform in England, Peru and Sweden. They’ve also dug pretty deep into their archives – a 1983 show in Chicago and a 1997 show in Salt Lake City are among some of the earlier concerts they’ve unveiled.

Check out the performance – and see the full setlist – below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

1. Hit The Lights

2. Master Of Puppets

3. The Four Horsemen

4. Harvester Of Sorrow

5. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

6. Leper Messiah

7. My Friend Of Misery

8. Sad But True

9. Fade To Black

10. All Nightmare Long

11. One

12. For Whom The Bell Tolls

13. Blackened

14. Nothing Else Matters

15. Enter Sandman

Encore:

16. Creeping Death

17. Damage, Inc.

18. Seek & Destroy

Image: Martin Philbey/Redferns