Watch Metallica’s James Hetfield Play His First Gig Since Getting Out Of Rehab

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on February 23, 2020

Metallica fans will be relieved to know that, after postponing their 2019 Australian tour with Slipknot so that James Hetfield could enter rehab for alcohol addiction, the band’s frontman is back on the wagon and playing live shows again.

Hetfield recently played his first post-rehab gig, hitting the stage in California’s Beverly Hills over the weekend as part of a benefit concert in honour of late musician, Eddie Money.

He performed a solo acoustic cover of Money’s ‘Baby Hold On’, which you can check out below.

Meanwhile, the heartening news also bodes well for Metallica fans keeping their devil horns crossed for a rescheduled Australian tour.

He’s already set to rejoin the thrash lords for a string of American dates kicking off in April, which comes after drummer Lars Ulrich vowed to bring Metallica back down under once Hetfield was back in fighting form.

“I feel bad for everybody down in Australia and New Zealand, but we’re excited to get back to full force and come back stronger and healthier than ever,” Lars told USA Today back in October.

“Along the way, there’s obviously an occasional bump in the road. But it’s been an incredible ride, and we’re looking forward to getting back down there, hopefully next year.”

That means 2020 y’all.

We’ll keep you up to date with any more info as it comes through!