“WATCH: Michelle Dy breaks down in tears in tell-all interview with Toni Gonzaga”

Michelle Dy addresses the various controversies she faced over the years.

Beauty guru Michelle Dy sat down with Toni Gonzaga for a tell-all interview where she opened up about the controversies she was involved in over the past couple of years.

Toni started the interview with a question about the common misconceptions about her from the public, prompting a response about her personality supposedly being a diva.

“Marami. Sabi po nila lagi po akong mayabang, diva. Siguro ‘yun po kasi ‘yung lagi nilang nakikita sa videos ko, ‘yun ‘yung akala ng tao na ganu’n din ako in person,” she said.

But Michelle said people see her as such because all they see is a person talking about “superficial” things on the screen.

“Sa mga videos ko po kasi, since it’s all about makeup tutorials, beauty videos, hindi ko po nailalabas ‘yung totoong personality ko. So I only talk about iyong superficial things like ‘yung mga of course makeup, beauty since hindi ko masyadong pinapakita ang life ko sa mga vlogs,” she said.

Michelle then opened up about the controversy she faced with Jeffree Star, admitting that she felt scared over the foul words she received from the American makeup artist.

“Oo. Natakot ako sa kanya. Kasi after that — actually hindi ko ‘to nilabas noon on social media na nag-message siya sa akin ng talagang mga sobrang foul,” she said.

Talking about a message she received from Jeffree she never publicly shared before, she said: “Sabi niya ‘you’re such a copycat rat’ something like that. Just wait for my lawyer to contact you, you b**ch mga ganu’n. Sobrang foul talaga ng message.”

“Later on, we realized na hindi nga pala pwede because number one, hindi naman talaga naka-copyright sa kanya ‘yun. So sinindak niya lang po talaga ako. And siguro fault ko din kasi wala akong alam masyado and ako naman natakot din ako,” she added.

Michelle also shared her realizations from the said experience, saying: “There will come a time in your career na you think you can do everything pero du’n mo marerealize na no, you cannot. Parang ganu’n. Parang wake up call.”

She then said that she almost wanted to quit vlogging on YouTube following her experience with Jeffree.

“’Yan din ‘yung sobrang sakit nu’n kasi parang gusto ko nang mag-quit sa YouTube kasi sabi ko, all these years that I’ve been doing tutorials and then one mistake which technically wasn’t even a mistake. Parang lahat bumagsak ganu’n,” she said.

Having received several hate comments online, Michelle revealed how her experience became a “trend” at that time.

‘Yung subscriber count ko nu’n bumaba lahat-lahat. It was a trend to hate me that time. I think that time parang nag-eenjoy ‘yung mga tao nu’n na i-hate talaga ako kasi ‘pag alam nila ‘pag nag-post ka ng hate tweet or hate post about Michelle Dy, magva-viral agad ‘yan,” she said.

Admitting that she got depressed by the hate she received, she said: “Na-depress po ako in a way. Pero feeing ko nakayanan ko naman siya. ‘Yung mga natira na subscribers du’n ko kinuha ‘yung strength na ituloy kasi I know that I was losing a lot, but I know that I still have so much more.”

Michelle also shared what she gained following the experience which she faced on her own.

“Resilience sa mga ganitong bagay. Kasi ‘yun ‘yung pinakamalaking issue na nangyari sa akin that time,” she said.

“Malaking part ‘yung mga naging issue ko on my career talaga and I faced it all on my own talaga. I’m living here in Manila just by myself. ‘Yung family ko nasa province,” she added.

“So ‘yung hinaharap ko ‘yung issue na everyone was talagang bringing me down, wala akong kasama,” she continued.

Michelle also recalled the time her parents told her to quit her vlogging career and go back to the province.

According to Michelle, she chose to stay because she longer sees vlogging as a career, but rather as a responsibility.

“Ang tingin ko po kasi sa career ko is already a responsibility to my followers. So hindi ko siya pwedeng i-stop ng ganu’n ganu’n na lang.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Revealing her “true” self, she said: “Michelle is very strong and has been tested by time. Mabait siya. Actually sobrang mabait siya. ‘Yung mga malalapit sa akin, alam naman nila ‘yun about me — that opposite kung ano ang alam ng mga tao sa akin.”

In the same interview, Michelle also talked about the controversy she faced when she released a video of herself crying upon finding out that vlogger Lloyd Cadena passed away.

At the end of the vlog, Michelle left a message for her bashers, saying: “Words are not enough to bring me down.”