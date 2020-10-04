Watch Mick Fleetwood Recreate 420doggface208’s Viral ‘Dreams’ Video

Last month, Nathan Apodaca – aka @420doggface208 – shot to viral fame with a video he posted to TikTok that saw him riding a skateboard down an Idaho highway, drinking from a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice, lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac classic ‘Dreams’ and generally just vibing the fuck out out. If you haven’t already seen it, I deeply envy you for being able to experience it for the first time: check it out below.

With the video racking up millions of views, Fleetwood Mac themselves even got onboard, sharing the video and tweeting out their appreciation.

The video’s popularity even led to a spike in listening numbers for Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 Rumours hit, with the track rising significantly on Spotify’s streaming charts in the days following the video being originally shared.

Now, Mick Fleetwood has gone a step further. The band’s founding drummer has launched his own TikTok account and recreated Apodaca’s video – Cran-Raspberry juice and lip-syncing included.

“@420doggface208 had it right,” Fleetwood captioned the video. “Dreams and Cranberry just hits different.”

Watch Fleetwood’s version of Apodaca’s video below.