Watch Mick Fleetwood Surprise Nathan Apodaca, The TikTok ‘Dreams’ Star In Wholesome Interview

In the story that just keeps getting more wholesome, Nathan Apodaca or doggface208, was surprised by Mick Fleetwood during an interview with the BBC.

In case you’re behind on the story, Apodaca posted a TikTok skating to ‘Dreams’ by Fleetwood Mac and drinking Ocean Spray cranberry juice. Since then, Nathan Apodaca has received a bunch of cranberry juice and a new truck, Mick Fleetwood has recreated the TikTok, and the streams for ‘Dreams’ have gone crazy.

Now, Mick Fleetwood has surprised Nathan Apodaca during an interview with the BBC.

The presenters get Fleetwood to join their Zoom chat. Entering, Fleetwood says, “One, we owe you.”

“It’s so joyous and fun and I was just led right into it. People around me were going like, ‘Dad, you’ve got to do this. It’s so cool.’”

“It’s such a great story and needed in days that are really challenging,” said Mick Fleetwood.

Apodaca responded, “Thank you, Mick. Thank you for going out and making your own TikTok.”

“Just everything that you guys did. The band retweeting it and everything. It’s amazing that you would just go out and take the time to do that.”

“Like I said, I feel blessed and I appreciate you. It’s just awesome.”

Apodaca’s daughter makes an appearance too. When asked if she’s a fan too, Apodaca says she’s always listening to ‘Gypsy’.

“‘Gypsy’ is your favourite one right?” he asks.

“Landslide,” she corrects him.

“Ok. ‘Landslide’ is her favourite one.”

Watch the video in full below.