“WATCH: Mikee Morada’s proposal to Alex Gonzaga in Hong Kong”

Alex Gonzaga shared the video of how her boyfriend Mikee Morada proposed to her in Hong Kong. In the new video she uploaded on YouTube, Alex shared that the engagement happened at 1881 Heritage in Hong Kong on December 27, 2019.

“As I turn a year older, I want to show you something special that happened to me in our last Hong Kong trip. You are all part of my life now and I am very happy to share this with all of you,” Alex said.

The proposal happened in the presence of Alex’s parents Bonoy and Pinty, and her uncle Jojo.

“It’s official guys we are engaged! Sobrang saya ng puso ko,” Alex said.

She added, “Thank you for watching, I’m really, really happy to share this with you. Actually ‘yun ang una sinabi ko kay Mikee na if ever man na magpro-propose siya sana may video dahil ang laking blessing kayong lahat sa akin and si Mikeee is isa sa mga big blessing din sa buhay ko,” Alex shared.