Watch Miley Cyrus Transform Britney Spears’ ‘Gimme More’

Miley Cyrus has delivered an insane cover of Britney Spears’ ‘Gimme More’ for MTV’s Unplugged series. Performing the cover in her backyard alongside band, The Social Distancers, Miley transforms the pop hit into a slowed down, country ballad.

Miley Cyrus has shown she knows her way around a cover a few times and this is no exception. The ‘Gimme More’ chorus, the amazing grit behind her vocals, and Queen status outfit really make the performance.

Earlier this month the Hannah Montana star delivered a similarly amazing cover of ‘Heart of Glass’. Catch it here.

The covers are pretty fitting, with Cyrus’ latest single ‘Midnight Sky’ lending a bunch of inspo from Blondie. She also recently named Britney Spears as an influence on her new album, along with Metallica.

“I think the first single comes with a lot of pressure because it does kind of show everyone where you’re going,” Miley Cyrus told French radio station NRJ in an interview.

“But again, in my sets, I cover Britney Spears to Metallica, so my record will be reflective of who I am, which is just kind of all different pieces of inspiration and influence.”

The ‘Gimme More’ cover is 10/10 spectacular, catch it below.

