“WATCH: Mimiyuuuh candidly talks about his sexuality with parents”

Mimiyuuuh, in a #nofilter Q&A, asked his parents how they found out he was gay.

As ABS-CBN Lifestyle features some of the newest personalities from the LGBTQIA+ community for Pride Month, Mimiyuuuh took on a #nofilter Q&A with his parents Tatay Amadz and Nanay Bheng at their home in Parañaque — candidly talking about his sexuality and everything in between.

In the said video, Mimiyuuuh’s mom shared that he knew her son was gay as early as kindergarten while his dad found out about his sexuality when he was already in high school. Both of his parents revealed that the shows he watched on television as a kid like Powerpuff Girls and Sailor Moon, as well as his gestures, became indicators for them that he was gay.

But unlike other members of the LGBTQIA+ community, Mimiyuuuh said he didn’t have a hard time earning the acceptance of his parents as he revealed that he didn’t need to come out as they just accepted his sexuality.

“Ayun nga ‘yung nakakatuwa sa aking parents po. Dahil hindi naman po talaga ako nag-come out. As in tinanggap na lang po nila talaga ako kung sino ako,” he said. He teasingly added: “Kasi wala naman din po sila choice. Alangan naman itapon nila ako diyan.”

For Mimiyuuuh, knowing that his parents accepted him for who he is with open arms made him realize that the opinions of others don’t matter.

“Nung nag-full force na po talaga ako sa pananamit, sa aking buhok, sa aking galaw po talaga at pananalita, mas na-feel ko po talaga na tanggap nila ako. Feeling ko po hindi ko na naman kailangan talagang i-please ‘yung ibang tao kasi ‘yung parents ko po tanggap naman talaga ko,” he stated.

Watch the video below:

Mimiyuuuh rose to fame for his “Dalagang Pilipina” video. Since then, he became an online sensation providing not just entertaining videos to his audience but also empowering message through the use of various social media platforms.