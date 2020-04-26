“WATCH: Miss Everything dedicates song covers for frontliners”

Screenshots from Ms. Everything Vlogs YT Channel

Ericka Camata aka Miss Everything made song covers, which he dedicated for the frontliners who are combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hi everything! How are you to find out? Well, today I would like to dedicate this song to the frontliners that never give up and everything in the world should know our beautiful fighting spirit,” he said in his latest YouTube video.

The online star performed “Fight Song” originally by Rachel Platten, “When You Believe” by Mariah Carey, and “Heal Our Land” by Jamie Rivera.

[embedded content]

The YouTube video has already amassed more than 160K views as of this writing.

Netizens were quick to commend Miss Everything’s gesture for the frontliners.

“Ms. Everything Isa ka sa miracle na binigay ng Diyos kasi kahit ganito nabibigyan mo kami NG ngiti sa aming mga Labi na magiging simbolo na may pag-asa pa,” one netizen said.

READ: ‘Miss Everything’ admits having a crush on James Reid, shares story behind manual TikTok video

“I’m impressed with the whistle register. Nice one Ms. Everything,” another netizen posted.