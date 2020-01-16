Watch: Missy Elliott Front Vintage Girl Group In New Video For ‘Why I Love You’

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 17, 2020

Missy Elliott has shared a film clip for her song ‘Why I Love You’. The single comes from Missy’s Iconology EP. It sees Missy Elliott front a girl group, Missy and the Demeanours throughout the 60s, 70s and 80s.

The clip starts with a little girl sitting in a museum and gazing at a portrait. The room is filled with different portraits and sculptures of Missy throughout the years. The portrait she’s staring at, though, is of the star of the clip, Missy from Missy and the Demeanours.

Her mother (played by RnB singer Monica), tells the girl the story of Missy and the demeanours. It’s an iconic girl group that stayed on top of the charts for three decades. Playing the group’s leader throughout the decades, Missy dresses up in matching outfits for each era: 60s girl group, 70s disco, and 80s punk.

The ‘Why I Love You’ clip follows the release of her ‘DDripDemeanor’ video.

The video was co-directed by Missy Elliott and Derek Blanks. Watch it down below.

Iconology was released in August last year. Missy performed a medley of her hits at the VMA Awards last August too. She included tracks like, ‘The Rain’, ‘Get Ur Freak On’, ‘Work It’, ‘Pass That Dutch’ and, ‘Lose Control.’ You can watch it here.

Missy Elliott was announced on the lineup for the 2020 Governor’s Ball this morning too.