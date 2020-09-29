“WATCH: Moira dela Torre sings ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ in Central Park”

Singer Moira dela Torre took to social media to share a throwback video of her singing Elvis Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ in Central Park in New York.

Moira dela Torre took to social media to share a throwback video of her singing Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” in Central Park in New York.

The singer posted the video on her Instagram page on Monday, September 28.

“Can’t help falling in love in Central Park. Missing performing and travelling a lot today,” wrote Moira in the caption.

The post was immediately flooded with hundreds of compliments, with many remarking about the “Tadhana” hitmaker’s “beautiful” voice.

A quick look on her Instagram page shows that the video was taken last March, when Moira was in New York for her Braver concert tour in the US.

Moira, alongside collaborator Daniel Padilla, recently won big at the 2020 Awit Awards for their single “Mabagal.”

The song, written by Dan Martel Simon Tañedo for Himig Handog, won Favorite Record of the Year, Favorite Music Video of the Year and Favorite Collaboration Performance.