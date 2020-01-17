“WATCH: Mommy Pinty, Daddy Bonoy’s reaction to Alex Gonzaga’s engagement”

It was during Alex Gonzaga’s birthday celebration at a hotel in Manila when Mikee Morada announced to their friends their engagement.

After Alex Gonzaga hinted at her engagement to entrepreneur Mikee Morada, friends of the vlogger-actress shared videos of the two announcing about the new milestone in their lives.

While both Alex and Mikee have yet to reveal how the latter popped the question, it was only during the birthday celebration of the Kapamilya celebrity at the hotel Sofitel in Manila when the latter announced to their friends their engagement.

In a video posted on Instagram stories by one of Alex’s best friends, Katzy, Mikee can be seen being teased on admitting their engagement.

Meanwhile, a seemingly emotional Mommy Pinty and a happy Daddy Bonoy can be seen in two separate videos posted by Katzy and another good friend of Alex, Janna Pablo.

See the videos below: