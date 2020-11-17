“WATCH: MOMOLAND drops pastel-themed ‘Ready Or Not’ music video”

MOMOLAND released the music video for their new single.

MOMOLAND released the much-anticipated music video for their new single “Ready Or Not.”

The video premiered on Tuesday, November 17 on MLD Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

In the video, MOMOLAND can be seen singing and dancing on pastel-colored sets.

Fans were quick to express their admiration for the music video.

“I’m ready to hear this everywhere cuz this is def a bop,” one netizen commented.

“This is refreshing and they’re all literally glowing,” another netizen said.

It can be recalled that MLD Entertainment revealed in October that “Gangnam Style” singer PSY participated as a lyricist of MOMOLAND’s new song.

“With PSY’s participation in the lyrics, MOMOLAND’s new song has become more unique and complete. We expect it to be a global hit like ‘BBoom BBoom’ and ‘BAAM,'” MLD said in a statement as reported by Naver and translated by Soompi.

Meanwhile, PSY also said that he is elated to be a lyricist for the group.

“MOMOLAND is a group that is great at expressing fun music in an even more exciting way. In that aspect, they are juniors who are in sync with me, and I am happy to participate in their new song. After I heard the song’s demo, I liked it so much that I happily agreed to participate in the lyric-writing process,” PSY stated.