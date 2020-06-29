WATCH: Monday morning traffic blues on Marcos Highway, Marikina City

MANILA, Philippines — Heavy vehicular traffic was observed along the southbound lane of Marcos Highway in Marikina City on Monday morning amid eased travel restrictions under the general community quarantine.

[embedded content]

ADVERTISEMENT

Videos shot by INQUIRER.net atop a flyover at the corner of Marcos Highway and Gil Fernando Avenue showed a large volume of vehicles coming from Antipolo City.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board earlier announced that 980 UV Express units will be allowed to operate in 47 routes to and from Metro Manila and nearby provinces starting this Monday.

FEATURED STORIES

LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra, however, said the agency is not discounting the possibility of deploying additional modern and traditional jeepneys later to augment the operations of the 980 UV Express units depending on passenger demand amid the GCQ.

gsg

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ