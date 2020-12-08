“WATCH: Morissette Amon drops music video of new song ‘Love You Still’ “

Morissette Amon has dropped the music video of her new single “Love You Still.”

Jason Max is credited as the director of the five-minute clip, while Dave Lamar, the singer’s boyfriend, is the cinematographer.

“Love You Still” is co-written and co-produced by Morissette.

READ: Morissette Amon to release new single ‘Love You Still’​

Part of the song’s lyrics go: “Nobody’s right, nobody’s wrong. We both lose the fight, we both feel we won. Although you may feel we’ve reached the end of the road, I’m not letting go. And I want you to know, I still love you still.”

The track is her latest release following “Diyan Ba Sa Langit,” on which she collaborated with fellow The Voice of the Philippines alum Jason Dy and KIKX.

Watch the music video of “Love You Still” below:

[embedded content]

Morissette, 24, rose to fame after joining the first edition of The Voice of the Philippines in 2013.

Last Saturday, December 5, the singer, dubbed as “Asia’s Phoenix”, marked her 10th year in the entertainment industry.

“Hashtag ‘roadto10years’ is finally over… Grabe, Lord! We now here and we just gettin’ started,” she said in an Instagram post.

“Thank you to all my friends, family, mentors, colleagues, team, and supporters, for a crazy memorable decade filled with too much to mention!! Haha literally so much happened already since my family and I from Cebu, decided to pursue my career back in 2010. I’ve experienced, loved, not-so-loved lol, laughed, cried, learned, grown, evolved throughout these past years, and am continuing to do so as we’ll be entering a new decade and as what they have been calling it, for me finally, a new era,” she added.

She then expressed her excitement over starting a new chapter in her music career.

“Everything happened just as they were supposed to and it all had a purpose, which led to all that we now have and where we are today. This new chapter is definitely going to be nothing short of EXCITING! Grateful for all the love, support, effort, and prayers sent my and my team’s way. Onwards and upwards, we got no limits!!!!” she said.