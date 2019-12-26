“WATCH: Morissette Amon in first trailer for debut film ‘Song of the Fireflies’”
Morissette Amon is set to debut on the big screen via the musical film ‘Song of the Fireflies.’
Morissette Amon is out to prove her talent on the big screen as she gave a glimpse of her acting prowess in the first trailer for the musical film Song of the Fireflies.
Inspired by the story of the Loboc Children’s Choir in Bohol, Song of the Fireflies also stars Noel Comia Jr. and Krystal Brimner.
On her Facebook account, Lea Salonga shared the trailer, commended the main cast, and wrote: “This looks so good! Yay, Morissette Amon! And I see you, Noel Comia and Krystal Brimner!”
Helmed by King Palisoc, rookie film company Culturtain Musicat Productions Inc. produced the said film.
Watch the trailer below:
[embedded content]
Based on the trailer, it was made by the same minds behind the 2017 acclaimed musical film Ang Larawan starring Joanna Ampil, Rachel Alejandro, and Paulo Avelino.
As of this writing, the release date for the said film has yet to be announced.