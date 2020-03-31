“WATCH: Never-before-released scenes and bloopers from ‘The Hows Of Us’”

Star Cinema has released never-before-released scenes and bloopers from ‘The How of Us.’

Star Cinema has released on YouTube never-before-seen footage from the 2018 box office hit The Hows of Us.

Part of a new segment on Star Cinema’s official YouTube channel called “Never Before Scene,” the video features a compilation of bloopers or funny moments that didn’t make the final cut of the film.

Apart from The Hows Of Us, Star Cinema along with its subsidiary Black Sheep will be releasing more never-before-released deleted scenes and blooper reels in the coming weeks.

“It’s part of a series of exclusive behind-the-scenes clips from Star Cinema and Black Sheep we are releasing in the coming weeks,” said Star Cinema in a statement.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

The video has reached more than 130,000 views on YouTube just nine hours after its release.

The Cathy Garcia-Molina-helmed film, released in 2018, earned more than 800 million in box office sales.