Watch Nickelback Take The Piss Out Of ‘Photograph’ & Chad Kroeger’s Hair In New Ad

Nickelback have long been the butt of almost any joke in music, but now the Canadians have publicly taken the piss out of themselves in a new commercial.
The ad, for Google Photos, is centred around the band’s much-parodied hit ‘Photograph’, and features some key lyric changes from Kroeger and co. that are honestly an improvement.
“Falling down the photo rabbit hole / Is it my hair or just a ramen bowl?” is a particular fave of mine.
The commercial showcases multiple photos of the band through their time together and beforehand, with a particular focus on some of Kroeger’s most…Kroeger-looking moments.
Enjoy the actually funny commercial, and read the new – and improved – lyrics, courtesy of Consequence of Sound, in full below.
<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>
[embedded content]
Look at this photograph
Every time I do it makes me laugh
Must have shot a million more
Of my dessert but I don’t know what for
And this is where we come from
These matching suits are looking pretty dumb
Falling down the photo rabbit hole
Is it my hair or just a ramen bowl?
Oooohh, my eyeeees
Every memory regretting all my hair styles
If you wove it all together, it would go for miles
It’s hard to braid it, time to shave it.
Good-bye / Highlights
Every memory we never have to look for
They no longer have to spread out on the bedroom floor
It’s time to say it, gotta say it
Good times, Good times
Look at this photograph
Every time I do it makes me laugh
Every time I do it makes me…