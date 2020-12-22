Watch Nickelback Take The Piss Out Of ‘Photograph’ & Chad Kroeger’s Hair In New Ad

Nickelback have long been the butt of almost any joke in music, but now the Canadians have publicly taken the piss out of themselves in a new commercial.

The ad, for Google Photos, is centred around the band’s much-parodied hit ‘Photograph’, and features some key lyric changes from Kroeger and co. that are honestly an improvement.

“Falling down the photo rabbit hole / Is it my hair or just a ramen bowl?” is a particular fave of mine.

The commercial showcases multiple photos of the band through their time together and beforehand, with a particular focus on some of Kroeger’s most…Kroeger-looking moments.

Enjoy the actually funny commercial, and read the new – and improved – lyrics, courtesy of Consequence of Sound, in full below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Look at this photograph

Every time I do it makes me laugh

Must have shot a million more

Of my dessert but I don’t know what for

And this is where we come from

These matching suits are looking pretty dumb

Falling down the photo rabbit hole

Is it my hair or just a ramen bowl?

Oooohh, my eyeeees

Every memory regretting all my hair styles

If you wove it all together, it would go for miles

It’s hard to braid it, time to shave it.

Good-bye / Highlights

Every memory we never have to look for

They no longer have to spread out on the bedroom floor

It’s time to say it, gotta say it

Good times, Good times

Look at this photograph

Every time I do it makes me laugh

Every time I do it makes me…