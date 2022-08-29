Watch Nicki Minaj, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo and More Perform Live at the 2022 VMAs

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards – which took place live at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey boasted a performance lineup that included the likes of Nicki Minaj, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Panic! at the Disco and many more.

Minaj’s set coincided with her receiving this year’s Video Vanguard Award, and saw her perform a medley of her hits that included segments of ‘Roman’s Revenge’, ‘Super Bass’, ‘Anaconda’, ‘Beez in the Trap’, her verse from Kanye West’s ‘Monster’ and more. Watch that below.

Watch Nicki Minaj’s Video Vanguard Medley at the 2022 VMAs

[embedded content]

Before that, Harlow – who also performed at last year’s VMAs alongside Lil Nas X – kicked off the VMAs main show with a performance of his Fergie-sampling hit ‘First Class’ in which he brought out Fergie herself to perform ‘Glamorous’, the very track he samples on his Come Home the Kids Miss You cut. Lizzo, meanwhile, performed a pair of cuts from her new album Special – the disco-tinged ‘About Damn Time’ as well as ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’.

K-pop megastars BLACKPINK, meanwhile, delivered their recently-released comeback single ‘Pink Venom’. It arrived earlier this month, marking their first new song in nearly two years and serving as the lead single from the group’s forthcoming second album Born Pink, which is slated to be released in September. Watch those performances below.

[embedded content][embedded content][embedded content]

After BLACKPINK’s performance, J Balvin teamed up with Ryan Castro to bring big reggaeton energy to the VMAs with their collaboration ‘Nivel de Perreo’. The pair were joined onstage by a slew of metallic, robot-like dancers as an enormous 3D dancer twerked along to the track.

Balvin and Castro weren’t the only collaborative performance. Eminem and Snoop Dogg also performed at the event, bringing their recent collaboration ‘From the D 2 the LBC’ to the stage. Their metaverse-inspired performance bridged the gap between real life and the virtual world, with the duo both performing on stage as well as their NFT avatars inside of the Yuga Labs game Otherside. It came after the video for the song, which arrived in June, prominently featured both Em and Snoop as Bored Ape-style characters.

Shortly after that, Red Hot Chili Peppers, who were honoured with the Global Icon Award at this year’s ceremony, took to the stage to play both an older classic and a newer cut. The performance kicked off with ‘Black Summer’, the first single from latest album Unlimited Love. They then performed By the Way favourite ‘Can’t Stop’. Watch below.

[embedded content][embedded content][embedded content]

Closing out the performances were Bad Bunny and Panic! At the Disco. First up, the Puerto Rican superstar performed his Un Verano Sin Ti track ‘Tití Me Preguntó’ from Yankee Stadium in New York, where he was performing one of two concerts at the stadium as part of his World’s Hottest Tour dates. Immediately after the performance, he received the Artist of the Year trophy onstage and gave an acceptance speech in Spanish. Watch that below – and see more performances on MTV’s YouTube channel.

[embedded content]

