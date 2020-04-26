“WATCH: Nikki Gil, Jake Cuenca, Agot Isidro and more in fundraiser for displaced workers”

Five celebrities took part in a fundraiser for displaced workers in the theater industry.

Nikki Gil, Jake Cuenca, Agot Isidro, Michael de Mesa, and Jett Pangan participated in a roundtable interview to raise funds aimed at helping displaced workers in the theater industry.

For the sixth installment of the Philippine Legitimate Stage Artists Group (PHILSTAGE) fundraiser, five artists who ‘crossed over’ from film and television to theater took part in the roundtable interview.

The said interview — moderated by veteran stage and film director Carlos Siguion-Reyna — delved into various topics including discipline they earned from theater and some of their most memorable moments on stage.

Watch the video below:

Proceeds of the fundraiser will go to the Artist Welfare Inc. — a non-profit organization composed of a community of artists from various sectors.