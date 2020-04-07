“WATCH: Nina sings ‘Crash Landing On You’ theme song”

Singer Nina on Monday night, April 6, treated her fans with a surprise performance of the official soundtrack of the popular Korean drama “Crash Landing on You.”

Photo credit: Nina “Diamond soul Siren” Girado FB Page (L) and soompi.com (R)

Like many other artists seeking to distract fans from the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the “Diamond Soul Siren” staged an hour-long Facebook Live concert where she sang tracks from her 2005 album “Nina Live!“. She closed the show with her own rendition of “Flower” by Yoon Mi Rae, her personal favorite song from the show about the cross-border love story between two individuals from North and South Korea.

Throughout the gig, Nina, who was accompanied by guitarist Dard Enriquez, reminded viewers to observe safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has so far infected 3,660 and claimed 163 lives in the country.

Meanwhile, other celebrities who are fans of “Crash Landing on You“, which stars Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, include Anne Curtis, Charo Santos-Concio, and Toni Gonzaga.