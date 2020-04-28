“WATCH: Official music video of Juan Karlos’ ‘Kalawakan’”

The official music video of Juan Karlo’s new song “Kalawakan” was released on Sunday, April 26.

“Kalawakan“, which lead singer JK Labajo wrote especially for his girlfriend, model Maureen Wroblewitz, is part of the band’s latest album, “Diwa.”

Released last March 20 under MCA Music, the record features ten tracks in total, including, among others, a collaboration with local rap icon Gloc-9.

According to the young singer, “Diwa” is a “product of passion while having fun”, where he and his band were given the freedom to “do whatever we want without context” and “to be more experimental and different,” such as bending and mixing genres together—from “metal [and] blues [to] alternative and typical OPM love songs.”

The nearly five-minute music video of “Kalawakan” features “an intergalactic traveler as he navigates through an explosion of colorful backdrops and timelines.”

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Aside from JK, lead guitarist Jeriko Aguilar, bassist Louise Bayas, and drummer Gian Hipolito make up Juan Karlos.