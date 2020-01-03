“WATCH: Official trailer of Aiai Delas Alas’ new comedy film released”

The official trailer for comedy icon Aiai Delas Alas’ new film, “D’Ninang” has been released.

The three-minute clip narrated how ‘Ninang’ (Aiai), a longtime thief, attempts to change her life after reuniting with her long-lost daughter, Mikay (Kisses Delavin), who dreams of becoming a lawyer.

Aside from Aiai and Kisses, the movie also features Joey Marquez, McCoy de Leon, Lou Veloso, Kiray Celis, and Angel Guardian.

Directed by GB Sampedro, “D’Ninang” will be released in cinemas on January 22.

Watch the trailer below:

[embedded content]