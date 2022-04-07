Watch Olivia Rodrigo Cover Avril Lavigne And Veruca Salt On Tour

Fresh off her Grammys sweep this week, Olivia Rodrigo has turned her attention back to live shows, kicking off her World Tour in the US.

At the gig in Portland, Olivia impressed fans and even dug deep into the nostalgic energy many older fans who came through the heady days pop-punk and angst-ridden bangers of the early 2000s, covering the Avril Lavigne classic ‘Complicated’.

“This next song is a song I really love by the pop-punk princess herself,” Rodrigo said, before performing Lavigne’s 2002 hit atop a piano – watch a clip of the performance below:

[embedded content]

During the same set, Rodrigo even slipped a cover of Veruca Salt‘s 1994 classic ‘Seether’ into the show – an inclusion that made its way back to the band themselves.

“We’ve been belting out #brutal and #good4u in the car nonstop this past year. This made our day,” they tweeted.

Watch a clip of Olivia Rodrigo’s cover of ‘Seether’ by Veruca Salt below:

[embedded content]