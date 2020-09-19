“WATCH: Oyo Sotto, Kristine Hermosa’s first family TV commercial”

For the first time, the family of Oyo Sotto and Kristine Hermosa appeared together in a television commercial.

For the first time, the family of Oyo Sotto and Kristine Hermosa appeared together in a television commercial.

On his Instagram page on Friday, September 18, Oyo posted a video of their new commercial for local ice cream brand Selecta.

In the caption, Oyo wrote: “Thank you Lord God for our first family commercial. This was shot the day before community quarantine. Thank you Lord for Your faithfulness.”

Kristine likewise expressed her joy and gratitude when she shared a similar video on her Instagram account.

“So happy and blessed to be with the whole family,” she said. “All glory to God!”

Oyo and Kristine have been married for almost 10 years.

The couple tied the knot in Batangas on January 12, 2011.

They have four children—Kiel, Ondrea, Kaleb, and Marvic.