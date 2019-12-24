WATCH: Pagasa’s 11 p.m., Dec. 24, update on Typhoon Ursula
December 24, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments|
MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Ursula continues to dampen Christmas as it cuts through the central part of the Philippines. Here’s video of a live press briefing conducted at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, by weather specialist Raymond Ordinario of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.
