WATCH: Pagpatay sa BuCor official sa GCTA scandal, nakakabahala

Inihayag ni Sen. Richard Gordon na nakakabahala ang pagpatay kay dating Bureau of Corrections legal officer Fredric Anthony Santos. Si Santos ay pang-15 na opisyal at tauhan ng kawanihan na pinatay sa loob ng siyam na taon. Ani Gordon, mabilis mareresolba ang kaso kung mismong si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang mag-uutos sa awtoridad na gumawa ng aksyon ukol dito. Kabilang si Santos sa mga tumestigo sa nabunyag na Good Conduct and Time Allowance o GCTA scandal.
