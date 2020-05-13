“WATCH: Paolo Contis’ ‘Acting 101’ with daughter Summer”

Netizens point out that Paolo Contis’ daughter Summer has the potential to be an actress in the future.

Paolo Contis shared his “acting 101” session with his daughter Summer on social media.

In the clip, Summer can be seen in tears when Paolo sang “True Colors.”

“Madaming nag tatanong sakin kung kailan ako mag lalabas ng bagong #Acting101 ni Summer… Hindi niyo lang alam na never kami huminto ng training! Sa katunayan, nasa advanced class na kami! Nasa #Acting102 na kami! using music for actor’s cue and letting go agad pag cut ni direk! Perfect na po niya ito! #SummerSerye,” Paolo quipped.

The actor pointed out that his daughter easily cries when she hears sad songs.

“Hindi ko po siya kinurot ha! Sensitive talaga siya sa music, lalo na pag malungkot mo kantahin!” Paolo added.

Netizens were quick to comment that Summer has the potential to be an actress in the future.

“May future ‘tong si summer! Cuteness,” one netizen posted.

“Aww, Summer! You are so adorable! Napaiyak ka ba sa song o sa boses? LOL,” another netizen commented.

“Omgggg. Hahaha may future si baby sa acting,” another netizen stated.