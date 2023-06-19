Watch Paramore’s Hayley Williams Sing ‘My Hero’ With Foo Fighters at Bonnaroo

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams jumped on stage with Foo Fighters at Bonnaroo to tear through the band’s classic ‘My Hero’. It happened about midway through Foo Fighters’ headlining set at the festival on Sunday night, only a short time after Paramore’s own set wrapped up on the same stage.

Williams, a longtime fan of the Foo Fighters, threw herself into the song, furiously jumping and running across the stage around Dave Grohl. Watch footage of the performance below.

Hayley Williams Joins Foo Fighters For ‘My Hero’

Foo Fighters are currently in the middle of an extensive tour for their just-released studio album, But Here We Are. The band are due to play a string of Australian dates later in the year: they kick things off in Perth on Wednesday, 29th November before moving through all major cities and finishing up in Brisbane on Tuesday, 12th December.

Paramore, meanwhile, have been teasing an Australian tour on their socials. Yesterday they posted a date – Tuesday, 27th June – along with a website titled paramoredownunder.com, where you can sign up to a mailing list.

Paramore released their latest album This Is Why in January. They haven’t toured Australia since 2018, in the wake of the After Laughter record.

Foo Fighters 2023 Australian Tour

w/ The Chats (all except Melbourne’s first show) and Hot Milk (all except Perth and Adelaide), plus Teenage Joans (Perth), Body Type (Adelaide) and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers (Melbourne)

Wednesday, 29th November – HBF Park, Perth WA

Saturday, 2nd December – Coopers Stadium, Adelaide SA

Monday, 4th December – AAMI Park, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 6th December – AAMI Park, Melbourne VIC (NEW SHOW)

Saturday, 9th December – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 12th December – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, 12th December – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

