“WATCH: Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, Byun Woo Seok aspire for their dreams in new drama ‘Record of Youth’”

A new K-drama starring Park Bo Gum is on the way.

Korean stars Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, and Byun Woo Seok aspire to achieve their dreams in the upcoming drama series Record of Youth.

Producer tvN has released the drama’s teaser on its YouTube channel on Monday, July 6.

[embedded content]

According to an article by the Netflix media center site, Park Bo Gum will portray the “optimistic and amiable” character of Sa Hye-jun who aspires to be a model and an actor. Meanwhile, Park So Dam is set to play the smart and strong An Jeong-ha who is an aspiring make-up artist. Finally, Byeon Woo Seok is Won Hae-hyo, the “friendly and gentle, but competitive” best friend of Park Bo Gum’s character Sa Hye-jun.

Netflix also confirmed to premiere the show “for the latter half of 2020.” As per Korean entertainment news site Soompi, Record of Youth will begin airing in September.

Park Bo Gum has starred in successful K-dramas in the past including Encounter, Reply 1988, and Love in the Moonlight. He also had a special appearance in the Netflix K-drama series Itaewon Class. Park So Dam, on the other hand, appeared in the hit movie Parasite, and in the K-drama series Cinderella with Four Knights. Byeon Woo Seok starred in Dear My Friends and Search: WWW.