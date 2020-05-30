“WATCH: Park Seo-joon discusses taking care of his mental health and dealing with fame”

Watch Park Seo-joon’s interview with T: The New York Times Style Singapore.

Korean actor Park Seo-joon discussed how he takes care of his mental health and how he has been dealing with fame in an interview with T: The New York Times Style Magazine Singapore.

Seo-joon revealed that he opens up to his close friends whenever he faces difficult problems to keep his mental health in check.

“Sharing with others doesn’t necessarily solve my problems. But after I talk to someone, my worries feel lighter. So I open up to my close friends and share the hard times. Although it doesn’t solve my problems but I regain my energy to carry on. So I try my best to share them” he said.

The K-drama star was also asked on how he balances his personal life and his life on the spotlight.

He relayed, “As an actor I try very hard to separate my life from my character. I make sure that my personal life is not affected by my character. The harder I try, the more it works out. I get to have my own personal life and my acting life although I haven’t mastered that yet.”

Seo-joon added, “Eventually there will come a time where I will get used to all of this, although it’s still a bit difficult for now.”

Watch his full interview below:

[embedded content]

The actor recently headlined the series Itaewon Class which was earned high ratings and great feedback in Korea.