“WATCH: Park Seo-joon does mukbang in new YouTube vlog”

Park Seo-joon shares what Korean dishes he usually eats on set.

Park Seo-joon did a mukbang video for the first time in his latest vlog on his YouTube channel. The Korean star shared that eating on set is actually something he looks forward to when working.

“Meal time is happy time for me. Thinking it would be a good idea to record all my meals, I’ve done this one,” the Itaewon Class star said.

Among the foods he ate were dumplings and shrimp fried rice. “These are actually the foods I enjoy at home,” Seo-joon shared.

The video has already gained more than 180K views as of this writing.

“I have eaten a delicious dinner on February 18. And I’ll see you with my next meal,” Seo-joon said.

Netizens were quick to express their amusement of Seo-joon’s mukbang vlog.

“I love how I see the PSJ in real life and the actor PSJ similar. Shows how natural he really is,” one netizen said.

“I really enjoyed watching him eat. He looks really cute when eating,” one netizen stated.

Seo-joon recently starred in the hit Korean series titled Itaewon Class. He played the role of Park Sae-ro-yi.