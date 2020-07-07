“WATCH: ‘Pastillas Girl’ Angelica Yap unveils ’secret room’ inside home with rapper Flow G”

Pastillas Girl finally unveils her secret room with Flow G.

After giving fans an inside look at their posh new home, Angelica Jane ‘Pastillas Girl’ Yap and rapper Archie ‘Flow G’ Dela Cruz finally unveiled the ‘secret room’ that they teased from their previous vlog.

WATCH: ‘Pastillas Girl’ Angelica Yap gives tour of new house with rapper Flow G

As it turns out, the ‘secret room’ of the couple would mainly serve as a recreation room slash studio of Flow G.

Meanwhile, Flow G — who is part of the hip hop rap collective Ex Battalion — turned a bit emotional when he admitted that he still can’t believe he now has his own ‘secret room’ after years of putting out rap music.

“Isipin mo no. Meron na akong secret room ngayon nang dahil sa pag-rarap. Hindi ko naman ma-iimagine na ngayon meron na akong ikaw,” he said.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Apart from the “secret room,” Angelica also gave fans a glimpse of their bedroom which she considers as a “haven.” Her mini-office is also located inside the same room.

The real-life couple, collectively known as #TeamEbs, has gained a huge following on social media as a pair.

Angelica Jane Yap rose to fame in 2015 after appearing as Pastillas Girl on It’s Showtime.