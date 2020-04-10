Watch Paul Kelly Pay Tribute To John Prine With Cover Of ‘Paradise’

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 10, 2020

Aussie legend and gravy connoisseur, Paul Kelly has paid tribute to John Prine with a cover of ‘Paradise’. It’s taken from Prine’s 1971, self-titled, debut album.

Paul Kelly shared the cover via Facebook. Introducing the cover he says, “Another big tree down. A lot of my friends are pretty sad about it, so I’d like to sing this song for them.

“It’s called ‘Paradise’ – the name of the time where John first saw the light of day.

“If you don’t know John Prine, feel free to go and find him. He’s stopped somewhere, waiting for you.”

You can catch the cover down below.

John Prine passed away on Wednesday, 8th April due to coronavirus complications — the American country singer was age 73.

Paul Kelly also paid tribute to Bill Withers earlier this week, covering ‘Grandma’s Hands’. Withers passed away late last month due to heart complications.

Kelly’s been posting more acoustic covers as well as reciting Bruce Dawe and Wystan Hugh Auden’s spoken word poetry on Facebook.

He also contributed a cover of Archie Roach’s ‘Native Born’ for the Julia Stone-organised Songs For Australia compilation album.

Watch both of Kelly’s covers below.

