“WATCH: Paul Soriano documents son Seve Soriano’s subway experience in Japan”

Paul Soriano documented Seve’s subway experience in the latest YouTube vlog uploaded by Toni Gonzaga on her YouTube channel.

“Seve likes watching kids ride the subway on YouTube. So here’s a video of him riding the subway that his dad made so he can watch it over and over again. Enjoy watching Loochi!” Toni posted on her channel.

The video was shot in January during their trip in Sapporo, Japan.

The vlog shows Seve enjoying her time riding the subway with her dad. The celebrity kid was all smiles as he rode the train.

The video has already amassed more than 151K views on YouTube as of this writing.

Netizens were quick to comment how the video made the smile.

“Child’s innocence is the purest thing. Look how he’s at awe just seeing and being on the subway,” one netizen said.

“It’s like Seve is showing us how to ride a subway alone. Feels like watching a little travel vlogger!!! Cutest!” another netizen commented.

“Love it when he started singing and changing the lyrics to “subway”.. even Thomas Train theme song!” another netizen said.

Seve is Paul and Toni’s first child. He was born in September 2016.