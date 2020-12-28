“WATCH: Paulo Avelino revisits his old ‘kalat’ tweets”

Paulo Avelino went on a trip down memory lane and looked back on some of his tweets in 2019.

Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2020 Best Actor Paulo Avelino revisited some of his old tweets that caught the attention of netizens for his rather “not safe for work” (NSFW) responses.

In 2019, Paulo interacted with his fans by responding to their tweets in a way many deemed a far cry from his true personality. But little did people know that he was already filming for the award-winning movie Fan Girl at that time.

One fan tweeted: “@mepauloavelino paangkas naman sa motor mo.” Guessing his response at that time, he said: “Walang angkasan. Sa harap ka na lang umangkas paharap.”

But at that time, Paulo responded with: “Sige ingat lang baka kung saan saan humawak ha.”

Another fan tweeted: “Kapag nagreply ka sa akin ipata-tattoo ko mukha mo sa dibdib ko.” He replied with: “Nasaan na?”

He then reacted to his tweet in jest, saying: “Kung sino man nag-tweet nito, hanggang ngayon hindi mo pa din pino-post. So ano, hanggang tweet ka lang.”

“Hi, tapakan mo ako. @mepauloavelino,” wrote another fan. At that time, he responded:“ Ano bang meron diyan sa ‘tapakan mo ko’ na iyan? Di ba kita pwedeng halikan nalang kesa tapakan?”

Fan Girl won a total of eight awards at this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival, among them being Best Picture; Best Director and Best Screenplay for director Antoinette Jadaone, Best Actress for Charlie Dizon, and Best Actor for Paulo Avelino.