Watch Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia in Beautiful Mandalika and Get These Unbelievable Bundling Deals Only from tiket.com, the MotoGP’s Official Ticket and Travel App Partner

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — MotoGP race is getting closer. From 18-20 March 2022, this international racing event will be held at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia. MotoGP fans from all over the world are welcome to watch this huge racing event in person.



Watch MotoGP in Beautiful Mandalika, Indonesia, and Get These Unbelievable Bundling Deals Only from tiket.com, the MotoGP’s Official Ticket and Travel App Partner!

tiket.com, appointed as the official ticket and travel app partner for the MotoGP Mandalika, is currently offering bundling packages for MotoGP enthusiasts.

Gaery Undarsa, Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer, tiket.com shared the public’s enthusiasm for Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia, “tiket.com is an online travel agent platform with customer-centric focus. We provide a one stop travelling solution at your fingertips, from airline ticket to car rental, and from hotels to so many activities in To Do, including PCR tests for travelling these days.”

He continued, “The enthusiasm for the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia is at an all-time high. Most accommodations around Mandalika are fully booked. Thus, we launched a bundling package for MotoGP that consists of the domestic airfare, accommodation in Nusa Dua Bali, 3-day entry tickets, airport transfer, and COVID-19 Antigen test.”

The tiket.com’s Bundling Package MotoGP Mandalika starts at 7.8 million IDR and tourists can purchase it simply by visiting tiket.com’s platform at https://www.tiket.com/to-do/bundling-package-motogp-mandalika-2022 . The package includes:

Premium Grandstand Ticket Day 3 (Category Single Grandstand and Couple Grandstand)

Deluxe Class Ticket Day 3 (Category Single Deluxe and Couple Deluxe),

Domestic DPS-LOP-DPS roundtrip airline tickets

3 Days 2 Nights Stay at 4/5 Star Hotel (19 – 21 March 2022 ) with breakfast

) with breakfast Airport Transfer From/To Hotel and From/To Mandalika Circuit

1 time COVID-19 Antigen test in Bali

People can opt to stay at Mercure Hotel Nusa Dua, Westin, Grand Hyatt Nusa Dua, Melia Hotel Bali, or Sofitel Nusa Dua. There are packages available for 1 person or 2 persons per room. tiket.com also offers single ticket that can be purchased at https://www.tiket.com/to-do/motogp-mandalika-2022

According to the regulation by the Indonesian Government, international visitors going to Mandalika will be required to follow the MotoGP 2022 Bubble Area Entry Requirements that requires: full dose of COVID-19 vaccination proof, minimum 14 days prior to departure, negative PCR result test (2×24 hours), MotoGP Mandalika 2022 tickets, visitor visa or other entry permit, proof of ownership of health insurance with a minimum coverage of $25,000 USD that includes costs for handling COVID-19. Please check the latest travelling policy at tiketsafe.com .

“Enjoying the thrill and excitement of MotoGP would not be complete without immersing ourselves in nature by discovering the local attractions in Bali and Lombok. We welcome tourists to explore the tiket.com app as we have lots of interesting activities to try. This is the time to catch the thrill of MotoGP and take a leisurely break. See you soon in Mandalika!” Gaery said.