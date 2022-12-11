Watch Phoebe Bridgers Sing as Sally, Duet with Danny Elfman at ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ London Concert

Over the weekend, Phoebe Bridgers performed at two screenings of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas with live musical accompaniment at OVO Arena Wembley in London, providing the voice of the character Sally.

Alongside Bridgers was Danny Elfman, who composed the music for the 1993 stop-motion animated film, reprising his original role as Jack Skellington. Ken Page, who voiced villain Oogie Boogie in the film, also performed. Fan-shot footage that has since emerged shows Bridgers singing ‘Sally’s Song’ and duetting alongside Elfman.

Bridgers, Elfman, Page and their fellow cast members were joined by the BBC Concert Orchestra for the performances, which marked the second of its kind in as many years. Last year, Billie Eilish played Sally for a pair of concerts held at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium which also featured Elfman and Page reprising their original roles.

Elfman has been no stranger to performing material from The Nightmare Before Christmas this year, alongside other songs from his vast catalogue as a composer of film scores, the former frontman of 80s new wave band Oingo Boingo, and a solo artist who released new album Big Mess in 2021.

This year has seen Elfman reprise songs from his career at both weekends of Coachella 2022, performing – along with a Nightmare Before Christmas medley – his themes for The Simpsons, Spiderman and Batman, Oingo Boingo and solo cuts and more. He’s also performed similar sets at a handful of standalone headline arena shows.

No word on any such shows from Elfman heading our way in Australia, but Bridgers will return next year for appearances at the 2023 edition of Laneway Festival alongside headline dates. It’ll mark the singer-songwriter’s first visit to Australia since she released her acclaimed 2020 sophomore album, Punisher.

