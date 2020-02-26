Watch Phoebe Bridgers’ Surreal Video For New Single ‘Garden Song’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 27, 2020

Until now, the last solo offering we heard from Phoebe Bridgers was 2017’s debut album Stranger in the Alps. Since then she’s released music through her collaborative projects. Her band Better Oblivion Community Centre with Conor Oberst released their self-titled debut last year, and Boygenius, with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, released an EP back in 2018.

New single ‘Garden Song’, however, marks the first taste of her forthcoming second album. Long-time Bridgers fans will love it, a sparse and atmospheric indie-folk slow-burner in the same vein as Alps.

The trippy accompanying lo-fi video, directed by her brother Jackson, sees her rip a big ol’ bong before being visited by a host of bizarre creatures, including a cloaked figure played by comedian Tig Notaro.

Bridgers will tour Australia next month as main support for The National – as you may recall, she teamed up with the band’s Matt Berninger for collab single ‘Walking on a String’ last year.

Watch the video for ‘Garden Song’ below.