“WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach shares her ‘Miss Universe’ workout”

Being one of the fittest stars in local showbiz, it’s not surprising that beauty queen-actress Pia Wurtzbach puts in a lot of work at the gym to achieve her coveted physique.

In her vlog entry, the My Perfect You actress finally shared the secret to her beach-ready body, particularly her workout routine when she was preparing for the Miss Universe pageant back in 2015.

Along with her coach, celebrity trainer Mark Banta, Pia demonstrated her go-to exercises, which include dumbbell squats, static lunges, walking lunges, bent over rows, TRX rows, push ups, flutter kicks, among others.

In 2015, Pia was declared Miss Universe during the coronation night held at The AXIS in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is the third Miss Universe from the Philippines after Gloria Diaz in 1969, and Margarita Moran in 1973.

Watch her workout routine below:

[embedded content]