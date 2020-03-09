“WATCH: Piolo, Bea, Sam, Inigo show support for ABS-CBN’s franchise bid in new rendition of ‘Hawak Kamay’”

Trending Now

Star Magic released the campaign as part of its efforts to support ABS-CBN bid for another 25-year franchise.

Star Magic has released a new version of Yeng Constantino’s hit “Hawak Kamay” as part of their efforts to support for ABS-CBN’s bid for another 25-year franchise.

The music video, in essence, wants to show the rapport between the Kapamilya stars and staff who have been tirelessly working for ABS-CBN behind-the-scenes for years now.

Among the Star Magic talents who took part in giving a new flavor to the song include Piolo Pascual, Bea Alonzo, Sam Milby, Inigo Pascual, Jona, Klarisse de Guzman, and Yeng Constantino.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Star Magic has earlier released a #StarMagicStandswithABSCBN campaign where some of the biggest stars from the ABS-CBN talent management arm joined forces for the same cause.

The said campaign featured Kapamilya celebrities wearing white shirts with the blue, red, and green ribbons pinned on them. 

