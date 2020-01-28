WATCH: Puppy with head stuck in tire saved by firefighters

A puppy whose head got stuck in a spare tire escaped a possible tragedy after firefighters helped free it last Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services caught wind of the situation after receiving a call about the animal in Coachella, USA, as seen in a video on its YouTube channel on the same day. Authorities believe the call was made by the pet’s owners.

Moments later, a certain officer Jose Cisneros tried to slip the 3-month-old Australian cattle dog’s head through the hole by lubricating it with oil. However, he was unsuccessful in freeing the puppy since its neck was swollen.

Cisneros then took the pet to a nearby animal center to consult with his team concerned with veterinary services. The puppy was then sedated to help it calm down while they asked for assistance from the Riverside County Fire Department.

Once the fire authorities arrived, they transferred the puppy and the tire to a parking lot. Two firemen then took turns using a reciprocating saw “to safely cut a piece in the wheel to provide enough space for an easier rescue.”

The team finally freed the puppy after cutting a portion of the tire’s metal disc. After the rescue, the pet was fed and stayed in the animal center for the night. It was put under observation until its owners arrived.

The next day, the owners and their pet, which the center dubbed the “Wheelie Pup,” were reunited. The animal center uploaded a photo of the puppy and its owner on its Twitter page.

“#WheeliePup back home with family, including Martin Godinez,” the center said.

#WheeliePup back home with family, including Martin Godinez. Dog’s name is actually Lana. She is a darling dog and we already miss her! #RivCoNOW pic.twitter.com/9MMX5ZQZsm — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) January 24, 2020 ADVERTISEMENT

“Dog’s name is actually Lana,” it added. “She is a darling dog and we already miss her!” /ra

