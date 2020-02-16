Watch Queen With Adam Lambert Recreate Iconic 1985 Live Aid Set At Fire Fight Australia

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 17, 2020

For the first time in the history, Queen (with Adam Lambert) have reprised the band’s legendary 1985 Live Aid set, staging the 22-minute performance in full at bushfire relief concert Fire Fight Australia in Sydney over the weekend.

Considered one of the defining moments in the band’s legacy, and arguably one of the most iconic live performances of all time, Queen originally performed the six-song set at London’s Wembley Stadium on the 13th July 1985 for Live Aid. Freddie Mercury and bandmates delivered a choice selection of hits, including ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Radio Gaga’, ‘We Will Rock You’ and ‘We Are the Champions’.

35 years on, the band, now of course fronted by Lambert, have recreated that set, and it looked pretty bloody incredible. Brian May still absolutely shreds it, Roger Taylor’s drumming is immaculate and Lambert is super impressive as a frontman. Their set also included footage of Mercury from the original Live Aid set, encouraging concertgoers to sing along.

Fire Fight Australia was held yesterday (Sunday, 16th February) at ANZ Stadium, Sydney Olympic Park. With a lineup that also included the likes of KD Lang, Alice Cooper, John Farnham and Olivia Newtown-John, the quickly sold-out concert raised funds for rural and regional fire and rescue services, Red Cross’ Disaster Relief and Recovery and the RSPCA Bushfire Appeal, all in response to the ongoing bushfire crisis throughout Australia.

“We’re very happy to be able to do our bit to help Australia to fight back against the terrible fires. This is Australia’s pain but it’s Humanity’s problem,” said May about their appearance.

“My heart has broken seeing the plight of the animals. I hope the concert will help them too. We all need this tragedy to never happen again.”

Watch footage of the set below.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]