WATCH: Quezon City barangay gets ready for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Should there be a case of a suspected COVID-19 (formerly called 2019-nCoV) infection from among its residents, Barangay Sto. Cristo in Quezon City has a ready quarantine room.

The barangay has also made available a nurse and a health worker to attend to cases of Persons Under Investigation (PUI).

Here is the report of Jong Manlapaz.

[embedded content]

