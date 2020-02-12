WATCH: Quezon City barangay gets ready for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Should there be a case of a suspected COVID-19 (formerly called 2019-nCoV) infection from among its residents, Barangay Sto. Cristo in Quezon City has a ready quarantine room.

The barangay has also made available a nurse and a health worker to attend to cases of Persons Under Investigation (PUI).

Here is the report of Jong Manlapaz.

