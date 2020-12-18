“WATCH: Rachelle Ann Go in first performance since announcing pregnancy”

Broadway star Rachelle Ann Go spread some Christmas cheer in her first public performance since announcing her pregnancy last month.

The performance was part of a special online church service held by Westminster Chapel in London—a “fun and meaningful night of contemporary carols with a message on where to find true peace in an anxious world.”

During the service, which was streamed live last December 13, Rachelle, whose baby bump was noticeable, sang several popular Christmas tunes, “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “The First Noel,” “Once in Royal David’s City,” and “O Little Town of Bethlehem.”

Rachelle, who is currently 27 weeks pregnant, revealed her pregnancy last November 21.

She and her husband, Martin Spies, made the announcement in their YouTube vlog “New Season in the Spies Family.”

“Surprise! It’s finally here! No more hiding secrets (and bumps)! We’re so excited to tell you all about our 2020, which was undoubtedly, and quite literally, a rollercoaster of ups and downs! Martin and I are very happy and excited to share this wonderful new chapter of our lives with you all,” they said.

“Thank you so much for the love and support and I am very excited for what the future holds for our family!” they added.

According to Rachelle, it was last August 10 when she told Martin the news that she is pregnant.

[embedded content]

“We are so grateful for this new season, this new blessing. Oh my gosh I cannot believe I am going to be a momma,” said Rachelle.

“The process of sharing it with the family was amazing and exciting,” added Martin.

The couple has been married for two years now.

They tied the knot in a beach wedding in Boracay on April 18, 2018.