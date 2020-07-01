WATCH: Rep. Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado discusses ABS-CBN’s bid for 25-year franchise

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has buckled down to business as it tackles ABS-CBN’s bid for another 25-year franchise. The House committee on legislative franchises, as well as the committee on good government and public accountability have so far covered several issues, such as the citizenship of ABS-CBN chair emeritus Gabby Lopez, the Lopez family’s reclamation of the network after the EDSA Revolution, and alleged labor violations of the media network.

Bulacan Rep. Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado, chairman of the House committee on good government and public accountability, joins INQUIRER.net reporter Neil Arwin Mercado to discuss the course of the hearings so far.

