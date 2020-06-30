“WATCH: Rica Peralejo’s son Manu rushed to hospital after getting into an accident in the US”

Rica Peralejo’s son Manu got into an accident.

Rica Peralejo’s son was rushed to the St. Agnes Medical Center in Fresno, California after getting into an accident at their place in the United States.

Currently in the US with her husband and two sons, Rica recounted how what was supposed to be a normal day for their family turned into a nightmare after his son Manu fell from a cooler.

In a nine-minute clip she shared on Instagram, Rica documented what transpired after the incident that resulted in his son losing some of his fingernails, getting some parts of his skin slit, and eventually getting admitted into hospital after suffering from excessive bleeding.

“To break it, the fall, he grabbed onto the oven and the stainless steel slit through the skin and flesh of his tiny little fingers (third and fourth). He was bleeding profusely and it was very disorienting to see that much blood gushing out from my son’s hand. It dripped on the floor, stained the sink, soaked the towel. When he was gauzed up by the nurse at the reception of the ER, it only took a while before the white mesh blotted crimson,” she stated.

Sharing how she got disoriented following the incident, she said: “When the lady was asking for his name, I could not remember it all. I was more unsure about his birthday. It was so hard to gather my thoughts and keep them all in one place. All I could think of was how much I needed them to see my son and treat him and save him.”

She added: “Apparently, this is normal for some moms. Stitches and burns, ER runs. I was comforted for a while but then I became afraid again. What kind of mom wants this to be the norm?”

While she has already recovered from the traumatic incident, Rica said it took her two days to move on from what happened to her son.

She wrote: “After nine hours, we went home. My baby is glued up and his parents were both grateful and shocked. It took me two days to get back to some sense of normal in my life. All I could do since Friday was hold my baby and cry from time to time.”

Thanking those who sent their love and prayers to their family, she added: “There were people who prayed for us, who knew about what happened. Those who saw me say sorry I wouldn’t be able to join the homeschooling conversation with @educatingforlife.co because I was in the ER, also sent messages of concern and prayers. Thank you to all of you.”

Watch the video below:

In an interview with ABS-CBN Lifestyle earlier last month, Rica revealed that she was supposed to be staying in the US only for vacation, but they got stuck due to the pandemic.