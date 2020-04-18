“WATCH: Richard Juan meets Korean celebrities during a ‘special mission’ in Seoul”

Richard Juan shared the highlights of his Seoul Fashion Week experience in his latest YouTube vlog.

Richard Juan had the opportunity to attend one of the biggest global fashion events two years ago for a “special mission.” The host-actor took a trip down memory lane and shared the highlights of his Seoul Fashion Week adventure for the first time on his YouTube channel.

“Korea has managed to be a global fashion hub. With their interesting take on style, people all over the world have been adapting their colorful and expressive ways of dressing up. So let’s dive into this country’s fashion scene and what better way to do that than attend its biggest fashion event,” he said in his vlog.

[embedded content]

Richard served as a host for a special feature on SFW during the trip. Part of his work was to interview the designers, to attend fashion shows, and to see the backstage happenings, among others.

He also had the chance to meet Korean celebrities like singer-actor Joon Park, who he eventually got to work with in 2019 for an online show.

The Love Thy Woman star also did a photo shoot in Seoul, wearing stylish outfits from various Korean fashion brands.

“Going to Seoul made me realize how massive the impact is of fashion in our culture and in society in general. Seeing people from different countries come together and celebrate style and art proves that there’s more to fashion than meets the eye. It connects individuals, it gives an avenue for self-expression, it provides a platform for creativity, and it ignites the courage in people to be who they are,” he remarked.